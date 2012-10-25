Kirby Marine expects growth in changing U.S. crude oil movements

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kirby Marine (KEX.N) said on Thursday it sees rising interest in moving domestic crude by water-borne vessels as domestic shale oil production increases and it expects to take advantage of the growing demand.

During its third-quarter conference call, the tank barge operator said it is seeing increased interest in moving Eagle Ford Shale oil east from Corpus Christi, Texas across the Gulf of Mexico to New Orleans and Louisiana refineries.

“It’s more on a spot basis, but clearly some of the operators are now looking for longer-term deals,” a company spokesman said during the conference call.

Production of light, sweet crude oil from the Eagle Ford oil shale formation in south Texas is growing quickly, jumping to 450 thousand barrels per day from 282.7 thousand bpd in the first seven months of 2012, with some forecasts putting it at 651 thousand bpd by 2015.

Area refineries, like Valero Energy’s (VLO.N) 93,000 bpd Three Rivers refinery, have been running Eagle Ford crude. Increased transportation capabilities also have plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast like Koch and Marathon running the light sweet crude.

Kirby added it is also seeing an increase of barges carrying North Dakota Bakken crude, which was railed to Albany, New York, down the Hudson River to New York Harbor and on to Northeastern refineries looking to supplant expensive imported crude barrels.