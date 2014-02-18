FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo, Rickmers venture buying used ships from Hamburg Sued
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 18, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Apollo, Rickmers venture buying used ships from Hamburg Sued

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group Apollo and German shipping group Rickmers are buying used ships, five months after setting up a joint venture for the purpose, another sign that private equity interest in the sector is picking up.

The venture, targeting a total investment of up to $500 million, bought six container vessels for $176 million from Germany’s second-largest container shipping group Hamburg Sued, they said on Tuesday.

The joint venture will lease the refrigerated ships back to Hamburg Sued for three years.

Forecasts of a pickup in world trade after the worst slide in decades sent some major shipping firms into bankruptcy, are spurring interest from buyout groups and hedge funds.

With asset values expected to rise as confidence returns, buyers are picking up second-hand vessels aiming to sell them as the assets appreciate.

Last year, Danish shipping group Torm TORM.CO sold four tankers to private equity group Oaktree (OAK.N) and investor York Capital Management set up a joint venture with shipping group Augustea Atlantica and agribusiness group Bunge that will also invest in ships.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.