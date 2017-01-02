FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Shallow water again troubles Rhine, Danube shipping in Germany
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 2, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 8 months ago

Shallow water again troubles Rhine, Danube shipping in Germany

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Shallow water after dry weather in December continues to prevent cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine and Danube rivers in Germany, traders said on Monday.

All of the Rhine and Danube in Germany is too shallow for normal sailings with some barges in central Germany only able to sail 30 percent full, they said.

Loads are being divided among several vessels instead of being carried by a single craft, increasing transport costs for cargo owners.

"This is a cost problem. Cargo is still being delivered but it has to be transferred to land transport," one German grain trader said.

Mostly dry weather is forecast in river catchment areas in Germany and Switzerland in coming days and little immediate improvement in water levels is in sight.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil. The Danube is a major route for east European grain exports, especially maize, to western Europe.

Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.