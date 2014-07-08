FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AbbVie says hostile move on Shire remains an option
July 8, 2014 / 1:24 PM / 3 years ago

AbbVie says hostile move on Shire remains an option

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie (ABBV.N) could still decide to go hostile if Shire (SHP.L) fails to engage in negotiations, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Richard Gonzalez said AbbVie had decided to make public its latest $51 billion offer, rather than taking it first to the Shire board, because it was important to address the issue in a public way, given the limited time available for a deal to be done.

Asked if he would consider a hostile bid, he told Reuters in a phone interview: “We’re going to leave all of our options open and that includes that option as well.”

Under British takeover rules AbbVie has until July 18 to announce a firm offer for Shire or walk away.

Gonzalez and his advisers talked to Shire investors representing the majority of Shire shares before making the latest 51.15 pounds a share offer, and they believe this fourth offer takes into account the views of major investors.

“I believe they are generally supportive of this transaction and I can tell you that this offer is responsive to the feedback we have received,” Gonzalez said.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton

