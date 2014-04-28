FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Allergan eyes new takeover bid for Shire - sources
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 28, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Allergan eyes new takeover bid for Shire - sources

Anjuli Davies, Sophie Sassard, Olivia Oran

3 Min Read

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Allergan Inc (AGN.N), facing an unsolicited bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRTX.O), is preparing to approach Shire Plc (SHP.L) again about a potential takeover after being rebuffed in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Allergan, the maker of Botox with a market capitalization of nearly $50 billion, is trying to stay independent. It held talks in recent months with Shire about a potential takeover that did not pan out, Reuters reported last week.

The U.S. dermatology drugmaker, which has since received a $47 billion takeover offer from Valeant teamed up with activist investor Bill Ackman, is still interested in a tie-up with Shire and planning a fresh approach to the $32 billion Irish drugmaker, said the people familiar with the matter.

Allergan could come back for a bid as soon as in the next few days, one person added. The plan has yet to be finalized and could change, cautioned the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

A representative of Allergan declined to comment, while Shire could not be immediately reached for comment.

A combination of Allergan and Shire would create a pharmaceutical giant with a combined market value of nearly $72 billion and annual sales of more than $11 billion.

Buying Shire would also help Allergan in its defense against Valeant, and Allergan could use Dublin-based Shire as a vehicle for a tax inversion deal that would lower its tax rate.

Shire had rebuffed Allergan’s deal overture earlier this year, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week, and it is not clear if the drugmaker would be open to entering into merger discussions.

In a process known as inversion, U.S. drugmakers seek to relocate their headquarters to other countries with lower tax rates. These companies are eying potential targets that are based in Ireland in particular because of a low 12.5 percent corporate tax rate, compared to 35 percent in the United States.

Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc (MYL.O) is also looking at acquisition targets that are based outside of the United States because of competitive pressures from rivals with a less burdensome tax structure, and it has made an unsuccessful bid for Swedish drugmaker Meda MEDAa.ST.

Reporting by Anjuli Davies and Sophie Sassard in London, Additional reporting by Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.