Shire's treatment for primary immunodeficiency wins FDA approval
#Health News
September 14, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Shire's treatment for primary immunodeficiency wins FDA approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign sits in front of Shire's manufacturing facility in Lexington, Massachusetts July 18, 2014.Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Shire Plc said the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its treatment for patients with primary immunodeficiency, a group of genetic disorders in which part of the body's immune system is missing or functions improperly.

The drug, Cuvitru, is already approved in 17 European countries, and the company expects to launch it in the United States in the coming weeks, Shire said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
