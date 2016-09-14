About 200 Zika cases recorded in Thailand: ministry
BANGKOK Thailand has recorded about 200 cases of Zika since January, the health ministry said on Tuesday, making it a country with one of the highest numbers of confirmed cases in the region.
Shire Plc said the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its treatment for patients with primary immunodeficiency, a group of genetic disorders in which part of the body's immune system is missing or functions improperly.
The drug, Cuvitru, is already approved in 17 European countries, and the company expects to launch it in the United States in the coming weeks, Shire said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
ZURICH Roche said on Wednesday its Ocrevus multiple sclerosis drug controlled the most common form of the disease better than a rival's medicine and worked against another form of MS for which there is no approved treatment.
FREETOWN (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rushing from one pregnant woman to another in the antenatal ward of Sierra Leone's main maternity hospital, Josephine Powells, a midwifery student, is all too aware of the danger facing the dozens of expecting mothers under her care.