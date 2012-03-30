FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shire hit by bowel drug study failure
March 30, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 6 years ago

Shire hit by bowel drug study failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Shire (SHP.L) was hit on Friday by the failure of a clinical study that could have opened up an important new market for its bowel drug Lialda, sending shares in the specialty drugmaker 4 percent lower.

Shire said a once-daily dose of mesalamine, the active ingredient in Lialda, failed to reduce the rate of recurrence of diverticulitis in a two-year Phase III clinical study. The medicine proved no better than placebo.

As a result, the company does not intend to submit mesalamine, which is already approved for ulcerative colitis under the brand name Lialda, as a treatment for diverticulitis.

Diverticulitis is a common digestive disease involving small, bulging sacs of the inner lining of the intestine that become inflamed or infected.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich

