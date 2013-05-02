Shire cuts sales forecast as some drugs miss first-quarter targets

LONDON (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical firm Shire (SHP.L) managed to squeeze out a first-quarter earnings beat on Thursday thanks to cost controls after sales of some of its drugs, notably rare disease treatment Replagal, fell short.

In the first set of results with new chief executive Flemming Ornskov at the helm, the company said it expected full-year product sales would grow in the high single digits, trimming its previous forecast of low double-digit growth.

But Ornskov said the company still expected to deliver full-year non-GAAP earnings per ADS in line with analyst expectations, which stand at $6.67.

Shares in the group were trading 2.9 percent lower at 1,961 pence by 8:18 a.m. ET.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said the cut in the product sales growth target implied an up to 5 percent downgrade to consensus, but they noted that comparisons would get easier through the year, so an acceleration from Q1 product sales growth of 1 percent was achievable.

Misses on product sales came from Replagal, a treatment for the rare Fabry disease, which is facing renewed competition from Sanofi-owned (SASY.PA) rival Genzyme, and from Dermagraft, a treatment for diabetes-related ulcers, which posted a 62 percent drop in sales.

In the first-quarter, Shire posted non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $1.63, beating analyst forecasts of $1.59.

Revenue of $1,162 million, however, was down 1 percent, falling short of the $1,221 million the market expected, as product sales growth was offset by lower royalties, particularly for hyperactivity drug Adderall XR from Impax Laboratories Inc (IPXL.O).