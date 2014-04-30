FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shire says new dry-eye drug fails to meet trial goal
April 30, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Shire says new dry-eye drug fails to meet trial goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Drugmaker Shire said on Wednesday that its Lifitegrast treatment for adults with dry eye disease failed to meet one of two goals in a late-stage trial, the same result it saw in trial results in December. [ID:nL5N0JL1A5]

The drug met one goal for patient-reported symptoms of dry eye compared with placebo, the company said, but did not meet the second target based on signs of corneal staining.

Lifitegrast - a potential competitor for Allergan’s Restasis, which is expected to have sales of around $900 million this year - is viewed as a key new product for Shire as it seeks to diversify its product line-up.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Brenda Goh

