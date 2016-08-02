Shire lifts earnings and Baxalta cost saving targets

Vitamins made by Shire are displayed at a chemist's in northwest London, Britain July 11, 2014.

LONDON (Reuters) - Drugmaker Shire (SHP.L) upgraded its profit guidance for 2016 on Tuesday, after it hiked the predicted cost saving target for its $32 billion acquisition of rare disease drugs specialist Baxalta and beat forecasts for the second quarter.

The company said it now expected annual synergies from the deal of more than $700 million in three years, up from the $500 million it forecast ahead of the acquisition closing in June.

Shire, which makes drugs to treat hyperactivity as well as rare diseases, reported second-quarter revenue of $2.43 billion while non-GAAP earnings per American Depositary Receipt, its preferred earnings measure, rose 29 percent to $3.38, beating analyst forecasts of $2.23 billion and $3.12, respectively.

Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov said total product sales were up 57 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago, reflecting the contribution of Baxalta, and a 19 percent rise in Shire's own product sales.

"We are now positioned as a clear global leader in rare disease," he told reporters.

"We continue to grow efficiently and we are very pleased today to have upgraded both our 2016 guidance and also our long-term operating cost synergy target."

Shire said it now expected earnings per share for the year to come in at $12.70-$13.10, which at the midpoint represents growth just above the upper end of its previous 7-10 percent target.

Investors welcomed the new profit and synergy guidance, and shares in Shire were up 2.7 percent at 5,060 pence by 1226 GMT.

Deutsche Bank said the earnings guidance upgrade reflected better-than-expected legacy sales from both Shire and Baxalta, and implied a 1-4 percent upside to analysts' consensus forecast.

Noting the higher synergy target, it said there was likely to be room for greater cost optimization in the longer term. "All in all, a strong start post the Baxalta transaction closure," it said.