Several wounded in Toronto mall shooting : reports

TORONTO (Reuters) - Several people were wounded in a shooting at Toronto’s Eaton Centre, one of the city’s top tourist destinations and its main downtown mall, local media reported on Saturday.

The Toronto Star website reported that three people were said to be wounded, at least one seriously. Shots were heard in the mall’s food court and the entire mall was being evacuated, the report said.

Pictures on several television and newspaper websites showed large numbers of police and emergency crews at the scene.