One man dead after shooting at California medical office

(Reuters) - A man died of multiple gunshot wounds on Monday after a shooting at a medical facility in Newport Beach, California, police said.

Police received calls at around 2:45 p.m. local time of shots fired at a multilevel medical office building, said police spokeswoman Kathy Lowe.

Officers found the suspect in the shooting standing over the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Lowe said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and no one else was injured, she said.

The police will not release the names of the victim and suspect while they investigate the motive, Lowe said.

The victim was a doctor, Newport Beach Police Department Deputy Chief David McGill told the Los Angeles Times.

On average, more than 40 people a day are killed by guns in America.