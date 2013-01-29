FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One man dead after shooting at California medical office
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 29, 2013 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

One man dead after shooting at California medical office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man died of multiple gunshot wounds on Monday after a shooting at a medical facility in Newport Beach, California, police said.

Police received calls at around 2:45 p.m. local time of shots fired at a multilevel medical office building, said police spokeswoman Kathy Lowe.

Officers found the suspect in the shooting standing over the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Lowe said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and no one else was injured, she said.

The police will not release the names of the victim and suspect while they investigate the motive, Lowe said.

The victim was a doctor, Newport Beach Police Department Deputy Chief David McGill told the Los Angeles Times.

On average, more than 40 people a day are killed by guns in America.

Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.