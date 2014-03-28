FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto-area courthouse in lockdown after police officer shot
March 28, 2014 / 5:22 PM / 3 years ago

Toronto-area courthouse in lockdown after police officer shot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - A Toronto-area courthouse was in lockdown on Friday after a police officer was shot and taken to hospital, and the suspect was also shot, police and local media reported.

The male officer was shot in the late morning at the courthouse in Brampton, Ontario, a city of about 500,000 located just northwest of Toronto.

“We can confirm that a party has been shot, the extent of the injuries are not yet known,” said a tweet from the local police force Peel Regional Police.

A police spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The suspected shooter had also been shot, although it was not clear by whom, and the courthouse was in lockdown just after midday, according to the CP24 news channel. A witness told the station he heard four or five shots.

Television images showed several police cars and other emergency vehicles positioned around the courthouse, with yellow tape blocking entry.

Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

