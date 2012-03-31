Gunmen kill two outside Miami funeral of shooting victim

MIAMI (Reuters) - Gunmen opened fire on mourners outside a Miami funeral home, killing two people and injuring 12, including a young girl, police said on Saturday.

The gunmen escaped after firing from a car into a crowd of mourners who had gathered on Friday night for the funeral of a 21-year-old man, who was himself the victim of a deadly shooting.

“I was on my way out of the chapel when I heard the shots,” the pastor who officiated at the service, A.D. Lenoir, told The Miami Herald. “I told people to look for cover. It was chaos.”

A 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were killed, police said. One of the injured was a 5-year-old girl, who was shot in the leg. She was listed in stable condition at a Miami hospital on Saturday, police said.

Police were looking for at least six men, and said a white car may have been involved in the shooting.