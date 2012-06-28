FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soldier shot dead at Fort Bragg Army base, two wounded
June 29, 2012 / 12:01 AM / in 5 years

Soldier shot dead at Fort Bragg Army base, two wounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. soldier killed a member of his unit during a safety briefing at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Thursday, then shot and injured himself, the Army base said in a statement.

The injured gunman is in custody, and Fort Bragg military police secured the scene within minutes, a spokesman for the base said. A third soldier was slightly injured by the gunfire.

None of the soldiers was immediately identified.

“We don’t yet know the reasons for the shooting, but are working with the unit and the affected families to help them through this difficult period,” Fort Bragg spokesman Colonel Kevin Arata said.

Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Stacey Joyce

