Police seek gunman who shot five people at Newark, N.J., vigil
#U.S.
May 3, 2013 / 6:40 PM / in 4 years

Police seek gunman who shot five people at Newark, N.J., vigil

David Jones

1 Min Read

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - Police in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday were investigating the shooting of five people, including a 10-year-old girl, at a vigil for a city resident who died in a car accident, but said they had no suspect.

A gunman shot into the crowd that had gathered on a street corner in Newark Thursday night at about 10 p.m., Newark police said.

The crowd was attending a vigil for a man who had died earlier in the day in a car accident, according to a statement released by Newark Police Detective Eugenio Gonzales.

The five people were taken to a nearby hospital, including four adults and a 10-year-old girl who was shot in the ankle. Four of them had been released as of Friday, police said.

The gunman arrived and fled in a dark colored vehicle, police said.

Detectives were reviewing surveillance video footage and questioning witnesses, but police said as of Friday they knew of no motive nor any particular target for the shooting.

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
