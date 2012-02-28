FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second victim in Ohio shooting is brain dead: medical examiner
February 28, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

Second victim in Ohio shooting is brain dead: medical examiner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Ohio State highway patrol helicopter leaves the grounds of Chardon High School as students leave the area in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz

(Reuters) - A 17-year-old boy wounded in Monday’s shooting rampage at an Ohio high school has been declared brain dead, authorities said on Tuesday.

Russell King Jr. has been declared brain dead, although he still has a heartbeat, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office administrator Hugh Shannon said.

King is the second victim to have died in the shooting at Chardon High School east of Cleveland. Three other students were wounded and remain hospitalized.

Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Eric Beech

