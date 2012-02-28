FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Timeline: Major school and college shootings
February 28, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 6 years

Timeline: Major school and college shootings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Suspect TJ Lane is escorted out of the Geauga County Courthouse Annex and into a car by Sheriff deputies after his court appearance for shooting and killing three students and wounding two others at Chardon High School in Chardon, Ohio, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - A student gunman opened fire with a handgun in the cafeteria of a high school near Cleveland on Monday, killing a boy and wounding three other boys and a girl in the latest gun violence at a U.S. school.

Here is a timeline of major U.S. school and university shootings and other violence:

-- HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, February 12, 2010 - A University of Alabama professor opened fire at a faculty meeting, killing three colleagues and wounding three.

-- DEKALB, Illinois, February 14, 2008 - A former graduate student killed five students and wounded 16 at Northern Illinois University before killing himself.

-- BLACKSBURG, Virginia, April 16, 2007 - A student killed 32 students and faculty and wounded 15 at Virginia Polytechnic and State University in the worst single act of gun violence in U.S. history.

-- NICKEL MINES, Pennsylvania, October 2, 2006 - An armed dairy truck driver selected the female students at a one-room Amish schoolhouse and shot them execution-style, killing five and seriously wounding six. The man then shot himself.

-- RED LAKE INDIAN RESERVATION, Minnesota, March 21, 2005 - A 16-year-old high school student killed seven people and wounded several others in a shooting rampage after first killing two others off campus. He then killed himself.

-- TUCSON, Arizona, October 29, 2002 - A failing student shot and killed three professors and then himself in a rampage at the University of Arizona School of Nursing.

-- LITTLETON, Colorado, April 20, 1999 - Two students killed

12 students and a teacher and wounded more than 20 others before killing themselves at Columbine High School.

-- JONESBORO, Arkansas, March 24, 1998 - Two boys, ages 11 and 13, fired on their middle school from woods, killing four girls and a teacher and wounding 11 others.

-- AUSTIN, Texas, August 1, 1966 - A University of Texas student and former Marine killed 16 people and wounded 32 others in and around the campus. He was shot dead by a police officer.

-- BATH TOWNSHIP, Michigan, May 18, 1927 - Forty-five people were killed, including 38 elementary students, and 58 injured in three bombings by a school board treasurer enraged by higher taxes in the deadliest act of violence at a U.S. school.

Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

