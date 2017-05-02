Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc logo is shown on a computer screen in the illustration photo in Encinitas, California May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Canadian software maker Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) (SHOP.N) raised its full-year revenue forecast as more merchants used its e-commerce platform to set up and manage their online stores.

The company, which reported a 75 percent jump in quarterly revenue, raised its full-year revenue forecast to $615 million to $630 million, from its earlier forecast of $580 million to $600 million.

Merchants use Shopify's software platform to design, set up and manage their stores across sales channels including the web, mobile devices, social media and brick-and-mortar outlets.

Revenue from Shopify's merchant solution business nearly doubled to $65.3 million in the first quarter ended March 31.

Shopify gets a bulk of its merchant solutions revenue from fees it charges merchants when their customer orders are processed through Shopify's payment system.

Revenue from its subscription business, which makes money from the fees Shopify's clients pay to use its platform, rose about 60 percent to $62.1 million.

Net loss widened to $13.6 million, or 15 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $8.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 4 cents per share, smaller than average analysts' estimate of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $127.4 million from $72.7 million.

