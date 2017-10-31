Shopify posts strong earnings, responds to short seller; shares dive

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian retail software company Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) posted a better-than-expected jump in revenue and improved outlook on Tuesday, but its shares fell as investors digested its response to a short-seller’s attack.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc logo is shown on a computer screen in the illustration photo in Encinitas, California May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The fast-growing company’s third-quarter revenue jumped 72 percent as it reported adjusted profit for the first time as a public company and raised its fourth-quarter forecasts.

Still, its shares fell in early trading as the company sought to fend off criticism from short-seller Andrew Left of Citron Research. Left has complained about payments to bloggers and others who get merchants to sign up to Shopify’s commerce platform and suggested the U.S. Federal Trade Commission should investigate the company.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke said Shopify’s external legal counsel had dismissed Left’s claims as “preposterous.” He said Shopify had not been in contact with the U.S. consumer watchdog since Left’s report hit its share price in early October.

“While the company went out of its way to address the short thesis that’s out there, the initial reaction from investors seems to suggest that they didn’t go far enough in their explanation,” Tom Forte, an analyst with D.A Davidson, said in a phone interview.

Shopify’s shares tumbled as much as 13.6 percent, then pared losses, with its U.S.-listed shares (SHOP.N) last down 6.4 percent at $102.40.

Shopify mostly serves small and medium-sized businesses with services including payment processing, inventory management and shipping solutions. It also is building a higher-end service for larger customers.

Shopify said it signed up another record batch of new merchants in the three months to Sept. 30, adding to the more than half a million customers who use its commerce software.

The company’s prior record net merchant adds was likely around 60,000, said Credit Suisse analyst Michael Nemeroff, who said the earnings beat expectations across a string of metrics.

The Ottawa-based company’s net loss on an unadjusted basis was $9.4 million, or 9 cents per share in the quarter, compared to a loss of $9.1 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it made 5 cents a share, handily beating the average analyst estimate for a loss of 2 cents a share. It is the first adjusted operating profit the company has reported since going public in May 2015.

Revenue was $171.5 million, above expectations for sales of $166.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Subscriptions services made up $82.4 million of that, while merchant solutions added $89 million.

Shopify expects revenue of between $206 million and $208 million this quarter, an operating loss of between $12.5 million and $14.5 million, and adjusted income of between $2 million and $4 million.