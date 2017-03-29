FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment firm Shore Capital Group says founder to relinquish CEO role
#Business News
March 29, 2017 / 3:04 PM / 5 months ago

Investment firm Shore Capital Group says founder to relinquish CEO role

(Reuters) - Independent investment firm Shore Capital Group Ltd (SGRS.L) said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.

The company named Simon Fine and David Kaye as joint CEOs.

Howard Shore will remain executive chairman of the group and will focus on its international investment strategy, the investment firm said in a statement.

Separately, the company posted a 21 percent rise in revenue for the year ended Dec. 31.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

