FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Showtime's 'Billions' pits hedge fund titans against U.S. attorney
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 13, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 4 years ago

Showtime's 'Billions' pits hedge fund titans against U.S. attorney

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Will “Billions” be to Wall Street what “House of Cards” is to Washington?

Premium cable network Showtime said on Thursday it ordered a pilot of a fictional drama that “focuses on the collision and, at times, collusion between an aggressive U.S. attorney in New York and some of the richest hedge fund billionaires in the country.”

The script is by New York Times columnist and CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Brian Koppelman and David Levien, writing partners on films such as “Ocean’s Thirteen” and “Rounders.” Sorkin wrote the 2009 book “Too Big to Fail: How Wall Street and Washington Fought to Save the Finance System - and Themselves.”

Showtime said “Billions” was its first pilot pickup of the year, but did not give details of its plans for what it called “a new complex, contemporary drama.”

The CBS Corp-owned channel has made waves in television drama with hits such as “Homeland” and “Dexter,” but faces competition from Time Warner Inc’s HBO and more recently, Netflix Inc, the online streaming company behind the acclaimed political thriller “House of Cards.”

Netflix does not release viewership figures for “House of Cards,” but many in Washington’s political circles have been mesmerized by the skullduggery of the fictitious Vice President Frank Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey. Even President Barack Obama’s Twitter feed begged fans not to reveal plot spoilers when the second season was released last month.

Reporting By Mary Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.