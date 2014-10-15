FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Journalist recants comments linking Schumacher injuries to GoPro camera
#Technology News
October 15, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Journalist recants comments linking Schumacher injuries to GoPro camera

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ferrari's Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany skis during his team's winter retreat in the Dolomite resort of Madonna Di Campiglio January 12, 2006. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

(Reuters) - French journalist Jean-Louis Moncet recanted his comments suggesting that Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher’s injuries in a skiing accident last year may have been caused by a wearable camera made by GoPro Inc.

"Talking about GoPro, there were no news. It was just my opinion," Moncet tweeted on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1qx098R)

Moncet was reported to have spoken to Schumacher's son, Mick, but the journalist denied this in a tweet earlier this week. (bit.ly/1qVLof5)

“The problem for Michael was not the hit, but the mounting of the GoPro camera that he had on his helmet that injured his brain,” Moncet had told radio station Europe 1 over the weekend. [ID:nL3N0S84UP]

Up to Wednesday’s close, GoPro shares had fallen 14 percent to $72.87 since Moncet’s comments.

“His public tweets clearly show that he kind of took his time to correct the record which was harmful and the company is considering several options including the possibility of civil action against the reporter in France,” a source inside GoPro told Reuters.

Schumacher, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in Meribel in the French Alps on Dec. 29. Schumacher emerged from a medically induced coma in June. He has been receiving treatment at home since September.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
