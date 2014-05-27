Chinese solar firm Shunfeng plans $775 mln share sale

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd, a solar cell maker and solar power station operator, plans to issue HK$6 billion ($775 million) worth of new shares, seeking funds to build more solar power stations.

Shunfeng plans to sell up to 600 million new shares, representing 28.2 percent of its existing share capital, at up to HK$10 apiece, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The issue price represents a 8.9 percent discount to the stock’s previous close.

($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong Dollars)