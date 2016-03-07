FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shutterfly shareholder Ancora demands company conduct sale process
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 7, 2016 / 2:08 PM / a year ago

Shutterfly shareholder Ancora demands company conduct sale process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A shareholder of Shutterfly Inc. (SFLY.O) said in a letter on Monday that the digital imaging company’s board of directors should form a special committee to explore strategic alternatives, including the sale of the company.

Ancora Advisors LLC joins another shareholder, EastBay Asset Management, in pushing Shutterfly to explore the sale of the $1.6 billion company following its disclosure last month that it received a buyout offer from a private equity firm.

Shutterfly did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the letter.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.