Silver Lake shelves bid for Shutterfly, Snapfish: Bloomberg
October 10, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

Silver Lake shelves bid for Shutterfly, Snapfish: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Silver Lake failed to reach a deal to acquire and combine photo-sharing sites Shutterfly Inc (SFLY.O) and Snapfish by a deadline of Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Silver Lake was in advanced talks to acquire Shutterfly for at least $2 billion, Reuters reported last month.

Bloomberg reported that Silver Lake is still open to returning to talks with Shutterfly.

Silver Lake has also decided against buying Hewlett-Packard Co’s (HPQ.N) Snapfish after performing due diligence, according to the report.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
