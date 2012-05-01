Stock photo website Shutterstock eyes IPO: sources

(Reuters) - Shutterstock, an online stock photography provider, is looking for underwriters for an initial public offering in what would be a rare issue from a New York-based technology company, according to four people with knowledge of the matter.

Shutterstock, which competes with stock photo leader Getty Images, generated close to $100 million in revenue in 2011, another source close to the company said.

The company owns a library of photographs and illustrations that customers can license and download through subscription deals. A spokesperson for Shutterstock declined to comment on the potential IPO or financial details about the company.

New York is home to a cluster of technology start-ups such as Gilt Groupe, Etsy and Foursquare, though only a handful of them have tapped public markets, according to private company research firm CB Insights. They include mobile software company Vringo Inc and virtual data room provider IntraLinks Inc, both of which went public in 2010.

In early April, Shutterstock appointed four new directors to its board, all of whom came from public companies: Revlon Chief Financial Officer Steven Berns, former Oracle CFO Jeff Epstein, Bankrate CEO Thomas Evans and News Corp’s digital media chief Jonathan Miller.

Shutterstock also brought on former LivePerson executive Tim Bixby as its chief financial officer last year.

Getty Images was taken private by Hellman & Friedman for $2.4 billion in 2008.

(This story has been corrected in paragraph 4 from IntraLinks symbol to IL.N instead of INX.UL)