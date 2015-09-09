FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shyamalan’s 'The Visit' premieres in New York
September 9, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Shyamalan’s 'The Visit' premieres in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Along with his cast, plot twist director M. Night Shyamalan hit the red carpet for the New York premiere of comedy horror “The Visit” on Tuesday.

The movie tells the tale of two children who go to visit their grandparents but the elderly couple’s strange behavior soon starts to scare them.

“Sometimes you want to have the purest storytelling style and the purest form of yourself and have faith that we would be here one day,” Shyamalan said. “And the dream version of what I wanted to happen, happened.”

