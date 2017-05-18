South Africa's Sibanye Gold finalizes $1 billion rights issue at 60 percent discount

FILE PHOTO: A sign board is seen near the Sibanye gold mine in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 6, 2016.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Sibanye Gold (SGLJ.J) will tap shareholders for funds at a discount of 60 percent in a $1 billion rights issue, the mining company said on Thursday.

Sibanye will use the rights issue to repay a portion of a $2.65 billion loan facility it used to acquire U.S. platinum producer Stillwater SWC.N.

The company will offer new shares at 11.28 rand each, a discount of 60 percent to its closing price on May 17, it said in a statement.

Shares in Sibanye fell more than 6 percent after the announcement, but narrowed losses to 2.3 percent at 27.83 rand by 1003 GMT (6.03 a.m ET), compared with a 0.5 percent gain in the Johannesburg Securities Exchange's gold mining index .JGLDX.

Sibanye, a portfolio of South African gold mines spun out of Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) in 2013, has bought several platinum mines in its home market. Stillwater is its first foreign venture.