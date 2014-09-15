FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sidecar raises $15 million from investors including Richard Branson
#Technology News
September 15, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Sidecar raises $15 million from investors including Richard Branson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sidecar, a ride-sharing startup which competes with on-demand car services such as Uber and Lyft, said it raised $15 million from existing and new investors, including Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

Existing investors Avalon Ventures and Union Square Ventures also participated in the funding round, the company wrote in a blog post.

Sidecar, which uses a smartphone-based app to match riders with drivers, plans to expand in the United States to match the reach of its rivals.

Reporting By Sai Sachin R; Editing by Joyjeet Das

