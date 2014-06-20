FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens says respects France's decision on Alstom
June 20, 2014 / 8:19 PM / 3 years ago

Siemens says respects France's decision on Alstom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) on Friday conceded in its battle to take over part of France’s Alstom (ALSO.PA), after France rejected its offer with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) in favor of a rival bid from General Electric (GE.N).

“We respect and understand the political interest of the government in the field of energy,” Siemens said in a statement, adding that its offer for Alstom’s energy assets was “verifiably better” than the rival bid.

“The safeguarding of national interests is a matter of the State,” Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said in the statement.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
