Siemens to sell microbiology unit to U.S.-based Danaher
#Deals
July 17, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens to sell microbiology unit to U.S.-based Danaher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Siemens logo is pictured on an office building of Siemens AG in Munich May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens agreed to sell its clinical microbiology business to Beckman Coulter [DHRBE.UL], a subsidiary of Danaher Corp, as part of a restructuring plan designed to improve profitability.

Siemens, which did not disclose financial details of the deal, said the move allowed it to focus its healthcare division more on its in-vitro business.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015 and is subject to regulatory approvals, Beckman Coulter said in a statement.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
