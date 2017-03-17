FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Siemens issues $7.5 billion bond to fund Mentor acquisition
March 17, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

Siemens issues $7.5 billion bond to fund Mentor acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Siemens logo is pictured at a building of the manufacturing plant of Siemens Healthineers in Forchheim near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016.Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) issued a $7.5 billion bond, its second-largest placement to date, to fund acquisitions including Mentor Graphics and to finance outstanding and matured debt, it said in a statement on Friday.

"Due to the high demand, the company obtained very good interest-rate conditions over all maturities," Siemens said.

It said total investor demand was $15.1 billion, and about 83 percent was allocated to U.S. investors, with the rest placed with investors from Europe and Asia.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

