Siemens issues $7.5 billion bond to fund Mentor acquisition

Siemens logo is pictured at a building of the manufacturing plant of Siemens Healthineers in Forchheim near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) issued a $7.5 billion bond, its second-largest placement to date, to fund acquisitions including Mentor Graphics and to finance outstanding and matured debt, it said in a statement on Friday.

"Due to the high demand, the company obtained very good interest-rate conditions over all maturities," Siemens said.

It said total investor demand was $15.1 billion, and about 83 percent was allocated to U.S. investors, with the rest placed with investors from Europe and Asia.