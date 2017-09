The Siemens logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has bought back 13.15 million shares since starting a buyback programme on May 12, it said in a statement on Monday.

The figure, which includes 1.517 million shares bought back betwteen Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, represents 1.5 percent of Siemens shares in issue.