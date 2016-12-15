FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Some Siemens board members want Snabe as chairman: Manager Magazin
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 15, 2016 / 1:53 PM / 8 months ago

Some Siemens board members want Snabe as chairman: Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Siemens logo is pictured on a CT scan in the manufacturing plant of Siemens Healthineers in Forchheim near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016.Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Some influential members of Siemens' (SIEGn.DE) supervisory board favor former SAP (SAPG.DE) co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe to replace Chairman Gerhard Cromme in 2018, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing company sources.

No decision has been made on the matter, the magazine said in a summary of an article to be published on Friday.

Cromme, a former CEO of German steelmaker Krupp, has been on Siemens' supervisory board since 2003. He has said he would stay on at Siemens until his contract runs out in 2018.

Snabe was co-CEO of business software maker SAP alongside Bill McDermott for four years from 2010. He was appointed to Siemens's supervisory board in October 2013 to add expertise as the engineering group looks to expand in industrial software.

Siemens declined to comment.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Jens Hack; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.