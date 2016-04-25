FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens says will continue to make digital acquisitions
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 25, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Siemens says will continue to make digital acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Siemens logo is pictured on an office building of Siemens AG in Munich May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens will continue to buy software companies to beef up its core industrial business, its board member with responsibility for its digital factory division said on Monday.

“Will we continue to invest in acquisitions? Definitely, yes,” Klaus Helmrich told a news conference when asked whether Siemens would continue to buy so-called product lifecycle management software firms at the rate it has been doing.

Siemens agreed in January to buy U.S. engineering software firm CD-adapco for $970 million, the latest in a string of acquisitions of companies that help manage products from inception through to service or disposal.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.