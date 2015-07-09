Siemens executive says pricing pressures still high in turbine market

A building of Siemens is pictured in Berlin in this November 6, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Hannibal

TORONTO (Reuters) - German industrial company Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) has not seen an easing in pricing pressures in the gas-fired turbine market, the head of the company’s energy business said on Thursday.

“It’s still a very competitive market,” Lisa Davis, a member of the company’s managing board, said on the sidelines of a conference in Toronto.

“If you look at the overall market for gas turbines, especially the large gas turbines, there’s more capacity to produce than there is demand,” the Houston-based executive said.

Siemens signed an 8 billion euro ($8.8 billion) deal to supply gas and wind power plants to Egypt in June, boosting a division which is struggling at home.

Profit at Siemens’ power and gas division tumbled by a third last quarter and its profit margin dropped to 12.9 percent from 20.3 percent a year earlier as its large gas turbines in particular were hit by overcapacities and huge price erosion.

Davis said the company expects pricing to improve over time given a broader increase in demand for electricity globally.

“We still see a very strong business in oil and gas, and we see that continuing in the future.”