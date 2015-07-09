FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens executive says pricing pressures still high in turbine market
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 9, 2015 / 10:24 PM / 2 years ago

Siemens executive says pricing pressures still high in turbine market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A building of Siemens is pictured in Berlin in this November 6, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Hannibal

TORONTO (Reuters) - German industrial company Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) has not seen an easing in pricing pressures in the gas-fired turbine market, the head of the company’s energy business said on Thursday.

“It’s still a very competitive market,” Lisa Davis, a member of the company’s managing board, said on the sidelines of a conference in Toronto.

“If you look at the overall market for gas turbines, especially the large gas turbines, there’s more capacity to produce than there is demand,” the Houston-based executive said.

Siemens signed an 8 billion euro ($8.8 billion) deal to supply gas and wind power plants to Egypt in June, boosting a division which is struggling at home.

Profit at Siemens’ power and gas division tumbled by a third last quarter and its profit margin dropped to 12.9 percent from 20.3 percent a year earlier as its large gas turbines in particular were hit by overcapacities and huge price erosion.

Davis said the company expects pricing to improve over time given a broader increase in demand for electricity globally.

“We still see a very strong business in oil and gas, and we see that continuing in the future.”

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.