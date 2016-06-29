FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens wind chief says confident of sustaining margins
June 29, 2016 / 4:35 PM / in a year

Siemens wind chief says confident of sustaining margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens’ (SIEGn.DE) wind power and renewables unit is confident of maintaining its improved profit margin for the rest of the fiscal year to end-September, the head of the unit said.

Wind power and renewables had a profit margin of 9.4 percent in the quarter to end-March, compared with 2.8 percent for fiscal 2015, when it suffered from fierce price competition in offshore wind farms and high costs for ramping up production.

“I‘m quite comfortable that we will maintain that margin throughout the fiscal year,” the unit’s chief, Markus Tacke, told analysts on Wednesday during a presentation monitored by Reuters via webcast.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan

