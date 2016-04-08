FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens CEO confirms delays with Gamesa deal
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 8, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Siemens CEO confirms delays with Gamesa deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser addresses a news conference before the company's annual shareholders meeting in Munich, southern Germany, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) Chief Executive Joe Kaeser confirmed a delay in the planned merger of its wind power business with Spain’s Gamesa GAM.MC, declining to comment on the reason.

“The media reports are correct,” he said at a discussion event hosted by the Rheinische Post newspaper on Friday. He did not elaborate.

Gamesa said in January it was in talks with German industrial group Siemens to create a world-leading wind power company that would have roughly 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in sales.

But sources have told Reuters that the deal has been held up by complications relating to Gamesa’s joint venture with French energy group Areva AREVA.PA.

Kaeser declined to comment on whether Siemens was interested in buying the network power unit of Emerson Electric (EMR.N), as sources have said it is.

He added that Siemens had no interest in merging its rail business with that of Canada’s Bombardier (BBDb.TO). “We are the most modern provider in the world. I don’t know why we would want to slow ourselves down with other players.”

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.