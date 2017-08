FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens executive Michael Sen will take responsibility for the company's wind-power joint venture with Spain's Gamesa on Siemens' managing board, the German industrial group said on Tuesday.

Sen, the former finance chief of German utility E.ON, is also responsible for Siemens' healthcare and global services businesses.

He succeeds Klaus Helmrich on the board of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.