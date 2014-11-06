FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens to create German legal healthcare entity
#Health News
November 6, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens to create German legal healthcare entity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A red traffic light is seen in front of an office building of Siemens AG in Munich Perlach May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens is reorganizing its healthcare unit as a separate legal entity in Germany and in other countries as part of a move to give it more independence, it said on Thursday.

“As a separately managed business, healthcare will be better able to respond more efficiently to trends and to the expected paradigm shifts in the industry,” Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said after reporting third-quarter results.

“We can react as the market demands at any time,” Kaeser added in an interview with Reuters Television.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
