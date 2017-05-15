Siemens Healthineers logo is seen on an item of clothing in manufacturing plant in Forchheim near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT Siemens is seeing the first signs of success from a turnaround of its underperforming medical ultrasound business, the chief executive of Siemens Healthineers said on Monday.

"We know we can do better and we will do better. We have a clear multi-year plan to turn this business around. We aim for a leading position in general imaging and cardiology," Bernd Montag told analysts in a webcast presentation.

Siemens plans to list the 13.5 billion-euro ($14.8 billion) Healthineers business and has said it is exploring three different ways of doing so, without giving details.

Healthineers executives declined to talk about the planned listing on Monday during the question-and-answer section of the presentation, which was billed as a "teach-in" for investors.

