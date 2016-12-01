FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Siemens not planning any more big software acquisitions: source
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 1, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

Siemens not planning any more big software acquisitions: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Siemens logo is pictured at a building of the manufacturing plant of Siemens Healthineers in Forchheim near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016.Michaela Rehle

MUNICH (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens is not planning any more big purchases of industrial software makers, a person close to the company told Reuters.

"We are pretty much done building the house of industry digitalization," the source said on Thursday.

Siemens has bought a dozen software companies over the past 10 years, mostly in the United States, spending close to 9 billion euros ($9.6 billion) to keep pace with changes to manufacturing technology.

Last month, it agreed to buy U.S.-based Mentor Graphics in a $4.5 billion deal.

Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andreas Framke/Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.