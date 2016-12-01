Siemens not planning any more big software acquisitions: source

Siemens logo is pictured at a building of the manufacturing plant of Siemens Healthineers in Forchheim near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016.

MUNICH (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens is not planning any more big purchases of industrial software makers, a person close to the company told Reuters.

"We are pretty much done building the house of industry digitalization," the source said on Thursday.

Siemens has bought a dozen software companies over the past 10 years, mostly in the United States, spending close to 9 billion euros ($9.6 billion) to keep pace with changes to manufacturing technology.

Last month, it agreed to buy U.S.-based Mentor Graphics in a $4.5 billion deal.