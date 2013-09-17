Siemens board to name Ackermann's successor on Wednesday -sources

Former Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann is surrounded by media after a book presentation in Berlin, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Germany’s Siemens (SIEGn.DE) at its meeting on Wednesday will name a successor for Josef Ackermann, who has said he would step down from the body, two people familiar with the matter said.

Ackermann, former chief executive of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), said last week he would give up his post as second deputy chairman on Siemens’ supervisory board.

The board has picked an industry expert, who is not German, to replace Ackermann, who will probably not attend the meeting, the sources said on Tuesday. They did not provide further details on who the successor will be.

That would mean that Linde (LING.DE) Chief Executive Wolfgang Reitzle, who has been named by German media as a likely candidate for a board seat, is out of the running for now.

The new board member will assume Ackermann’s seat but will not automatically replace him as second deputy to Chairman Gerhard Cromme, one of the two people said.