FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens to book 400 million euro gain from NSN stake sale: new CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 31, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 4 years

Siemens to book 400 million euro gain from NSN stake sale: new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens’ (SIEGn.DE) will book a one-time gain of about 400 million euros ($530 million) from the sale of its stake in Nokia Siemens Networks in its current financial year, its designated chief executive said.

That gain will be recorded in earnings from continuing operations, Joe Kaeser told journalists on Wednesday.

Siemens earlier named Kaeser, who is currently Siemens’ finance chief, as its new boss after dumping Chief Executive Peter Loescher four years before the end of his contract following a second profit warning this year.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.