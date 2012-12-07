FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens unit Osram sees 2013 loss on restructuring costs
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 7, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Siemens unit Osram sees 2013 loss on restructuring costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German lightbulb maker Osram, which is being spun off from Siemens (SIEGn.DE) in the spring, said it expects restructuring costs to cause a full-year loss in 2013, though the loss will be smaller than in 2012.

The firm, the world’s No.2 lighting company after Philips (PHG.AS), announced last week that it will cut another 4,700 jobs, or 12 percent of its workforce, and sell factories to save 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) over three years.

Siemens plans to give 80.5 percent of Osram to its shareholders, keeping 17 percent of the business, which has a book value of 2.32 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7700 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.