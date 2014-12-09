Siemens won't spend too aggressively on M&A - CEO

FRANKFURT/MUNICH (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) Chief Executive Joe Kaeser promised investors on Tuesday that his focus for the coming years would not be just on growth via acquisitions.

“We will not spend our money too aggressively in M&A,” he said at the German engineering group’s Capital Markets Day.

He also said he did not expect to make any major acquisitions at the company’s new Digital Factories business, which bundles hardware and software products for customers in the manufacturing sector.