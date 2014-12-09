FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens won't spend too aggressively on M&A - CEO
December 9, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens won't spend too aggressively on M&A - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/MUNICH (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) Chief Executive Joe Kaeser promised investors on Tuesday that his focus for the coming years would not be just on growth via acquisitions.

“We will not spend our money too aggressively in M&A,” he said at the German engineering group’s Capital Markets Day.

He also said he did not expect to make any major acquisitions at the company’s new Digital Factories business, which bundles hardware and software products for customers in the manufacturing sector.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Jens Hack; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
