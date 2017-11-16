FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens to cut 6,900 jobs across its energy businesses
November 16, 2017 / 3:05 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Siemens to cut 6,900 jobs across its energy businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) plans to cut about 6,900 jobs across its businesses supplying the power generation and oil and gas industries, which have been hit by the rapid growth of renewable energy.

The headquarters of Siemens AG is seen before the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Siemens will make the cuts at its Power and Gas division, as well as at its Process Industries and Drives division, which makes large mechanical drives for oil and gas extraction and turbines. They will represent close to 2 percent of the company’s global workforce.

“The power generation industry is experiencing disruption of unprecedented scope and speed,” Siemens management board member Lisa Davis said in a statement. “Today’s action follows a nearly three-year effort to right-size the business for this changing marketplace.”

Aside from loss-making wind power venture Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC), Process Industries and Drives was Siemens’s least profitable business last quarter, with a profit margin of just 2.9 percent.

Siemens is also shedding operations to remodel itself as an industrial software company. It is listing its healthcare unit and putting its wind and rail businesses into joint ventures.

The announcement follows a meeting with labor representatives at which Siemens outlined for the first time the scale of a planned restructuring of its power division.

Siemens said roughly half of the job cuts would be in Germany, which is likely to be unpopular with politicians currently trying to form a government.

($1 = 0.8480 euros)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
