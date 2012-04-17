Siemens to scrap full-year profit target: paper

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) is poised to scrap its full-year target of flat net profit at 6 billion euros ($7.8 billion) amid losses related to offshore wind projects, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing company sources.

The newspaper said on Tuesday provisions for the company’s offshore wind business in the second quarter that ended in March were at about the same level as in the first quarter, when they stood at 203 million euros.

A spokesman for Siemens, which is due to publish results for its fiscal second quarter through the end of March on April 25, declined to comment on the report.

Shares in Siemens eased by 0.6 percent to 71.32 euros by 0702 GMT, underperforming the German blue-chip index .GDAXI, which was 0.1 percent lower.

“The problems at the Power Transmission division are well known since the first quarter. However, the magnitude seems to be worse than previously expected,” DZ Bank analyst Karsten Oblinger said.

The Power Transmission business posted a first-quarter revenue of 1.47 billion euros, or about 8 percent of group revenue, and a loss of 145 million.

Delays to offshore wind projects and higher costs for marine platforms were partly to blame for an unexpectedly sharp fall in core profit in Siemens’s fiscal first quarter.

Offshore wind parks were originally seen as a key driver in German efforts to meet ambitious renewable energy targets, but the parks have hit problems partly due to regulatory uncertainty that has scared off grid operators.

Germany’s government plans to install about 7,600 megawatts (MW) of offshore capacity by 2020 and 25,000 MW by 2030.

Analysts have already said they doubt Siemens will reach its full-year profit target, especially after Chief Executive Peter Loescher warned earlier this year that the target had become more ambitious.

A Siemens executive said on Monday the wind industry must rapidly cut costs to stay competitive.

($1 = 0.7656 euros)